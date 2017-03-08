Confidence growing that major nor'easter could pound N.J. next week
As winter and spring wrestle for control in New Jersey, the state could be facing it's most potent snow threat yet next week. Forecast confidence is growing that a powerful nor'easter will form and pound the Garden State with snow, wind, ice and rain Tuesday.
