Columbia man charged with cocaine, pot possession

At 9:47 p.m. Sunday, March 12, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle for a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Collver -- smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said. An investigation determined that Collver was in possession of a small plastic bag containing suspected cocaine and a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, police said.

