Colin Quinn to perform at Sitnik Theatre

Colin Quinn to perform at Sitnik Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advertiser News (North)

Centenary Stage Company in partnership with the Hackettstown Rotary Club present Colin Quinn: Bully on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. in the Sitnik Theater of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Colin Quinn is a stand-up comedian from Brooklyn .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope contest? Feb 25 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC