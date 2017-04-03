Cat rescued from Hackettstown fire
The fire was reported Friday at 11:18 a.m. Flames were coming out of the second floor when officers arrived on scene. Hurley Drive was closed in both directions between Carol Drive and Louis Lane for about two hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
