Blairstown brew pub celebrates tap takeover

Sunday Mar 5

Hundreds of thirsty beer enthusiasts descended upon the Buck Hill Brewery and Restaurant to get a taste of its inaugural batches when the Warren County brew pub recently took over its own taps for the first time. Manager Greg Schmatz said the event was so well received that most of the kegs had kicked within just a few hours.

