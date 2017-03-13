Amtrak announces limited commuter ser...

Amtrak announces limited commuter service ahead of storm

The rail line said in a news release Monday that there will be limited Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Northeast Regional service will run on a modified schedule, with some trains reduced or cancelled.

