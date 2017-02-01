Two arrested after armed robbery in Paterson
Two arrested after armed robbery in Paterson Paterson police responded to reports of an armed bank robbery at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jVrPrZ Paterson police responded to reports of an armed robbery at an Oritani Bank branch at approximately 11 a.m., Speziale said, and learned that the two suspects had taken a minivan and fled the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC