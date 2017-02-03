Third suspect arrested in 2016 Hacket...

Third suspect arrested in 2016 Hackettstown robbery

A Edwardsville, Pa., man was arrested Monday on charges that he was part of a robbery where two men forced their way into a Hackettstown residence, assaulted and robbed a victim last June, police said. According to police, at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Hackettstown police responded to a report of a robbery at a home on the 200 block of Sharp Street, police said.

