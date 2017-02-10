Tartan Terrors bringing Celtic invasion

Tartan Terrors bringing Celtic invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Advertiser News (South)

Centenary Stage Company's Lackland Performing Arts Center prepares for the Celtic invasion of the Tartan Terrors on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. Back by popular demand and hailed as “North America's Premier Celtic Event”, the Tartan Terrors mix rock energy with traditional folklore, dance and humor. Wielding an arsenal featuring classic pipes and fiddle, driving drum tones, and signature guitar styles, sold out audiences understand why Dig This Magazine declares “ one act to keep an eye on!” The Terrors use their Sonic blitz to score award winning Step and Highland Dancers and internationally recognized comedic performers alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (South).

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan 14 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Oct '16 someone 3
Holdiay Bundles are here Oct '16 geni 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC