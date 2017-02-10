Tartan Terrors bringing Celtic invasion

Centenary Stage Company's Lackland Performing Arts Center prepares for the Celtic invasion of the Tartan Terrors on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. Back by popular demand and hailed as “North America's Premier Celtic Event”, the Tartan Terrors mix rock energy with traditional folklore, dance and humor. Wielding an arsenal featuring classic pipes and fiddle, driving drum tones, and signature guitar styles, sold out audiences understand why Dig This Magazine declares “ one act to keep an eye on!” The Terrors use their Sonic blitz to score award winning Step and Highland Dancers and internationally recognized comedic performers alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (South).