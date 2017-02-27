Seminar on senior fraud
In fact, senior citizens – individuals 60 and over - are targeted more frequently by financial fraud and scams than any other age group. A free seminar providing seniors with an "anti-fraud took kit" will be held at The House of the Good Shepherd Retirement Community in Hackettstown on Thursday March 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. The House is located at 798 Willow Grove Street.
