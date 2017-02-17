Pair of Hackettstown residents facing marijuana possession charges
A pair of Hackettstown residents were charged with pot possession after the owner of an apartment reported that an odor of marijuana was coming from a bedroom that was being rented out, police said. Khendel Juarez-Donis, 20, and Jair Henrriquez-Pineda, 19, were charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.
