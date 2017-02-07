Mansfield man charged with DWI

Mansfield man charged with DWI

Saturday Feb 4

Herbs Mourad, 40, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a school zone, refusal to submit to a breath test, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving. At 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Hackettstown police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Beatty Street for a report of an erratic driver, observed the reported vehicle straddling the double yellow line and stopped the vehicle, being driven by Mourad, police said.

