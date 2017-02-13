High winds set to follow wintry mix
If Sussex County's resident groundhog was right about an early spring, it certainly didn't appear that way Sunday as most of the region remained under a winter weather advisory throughout the day. The wintry mix of precipitation, coming on the heels of Thursday's snowstorm, could turn back to snow showers in some areas before subsiding tonight and giving way to strong winds that will increase overnight and into Monday.
