Hatchery Hill students get lesson in oral hygiene

Kindergarten students Hatchery Hill School in Hackettstown , recently participated in an interactive oral health education program called "Project BRUSH" conducted by dental hygiene staff who emphasized the importance of brushing, flossing, regular dental visits and healthy food choices. The Hatchery Hill Elementary School also participated in other activities including display of the "Project: BRUSH" poster, delivering scripted oral health announcements, and providing participating teachers with oral health education activities for their students.

