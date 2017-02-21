Hackettstown woman admits calling in ...

Hackettstown woman admits calling in fake prescription

Saturday Feb 18

A Hackettstown woman admitted to calling in and trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription, the prosecutor's office said. Brienne Fitzsimmons, 30, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Newton on Feb. 14 before Judge William J. McGovern III to third-degree attempt to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by fraud.

