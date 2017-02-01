Hackettstown man gets jail time, probation
A Hackettstown man was sentenced to two years probation and 364 days in the county jail after being convicted of driving with a suspended license, the prosecutor's office said. Anthony Girgenti, 56, was sentenced in state Superior Court in Newton on Jan. 20 by Judge William J. McGovern III.
