Hackettstown man charged with DWI, was four times legal limit

Saturday Feb 4

A Hackettstown man was charged with drunken driving after officers found he was four times the legal limit, police said. Deiver Sanchez, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

