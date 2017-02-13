From the Archives, Feb. 12
A volcano in the moon is said to be in an active state. The crater called Linne, on the Mare Serenitatis, was noticed by an astronomer at Athens, a M. Schmidt, during the months of October and November, to be obscured.
