Flanders man charged with DWI

Driving the wrong way on Route 15 and almost striking a Sparta police officer's vehicle led to the arrest of a Flanders man on charges including drunken driving, police said. Timo Klotzsche, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one way street, improper U-turn, failure to keep right, failure to maintain a lane and failure to possess a driver's license.

