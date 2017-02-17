DUI suspect to arresting officer: 'I was playing FarmVille'

A woman found slumped behind the wheel in a bank parking lot told police she was just playing "FarmVille" on her cellphone before she was charged with drunken driving, Hackettstown police said. An officer at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday found Aimee Goetting-Rosenski, 39, of Mansfield Township, slumped from the driver's seat into the passenger's seat while parked at Fulton Bank off Route 182.

