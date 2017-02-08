Drunken man gives officer supermarket...

Drunken man gives officer supermarket discount card as ID, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A drunken man outside a pub handed over a cigarette and discount card when a responding officer requested his identification, police said. An officer just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday was flagged down by a person in the parking lot of Bea McNally's Irish Pub, 109 Grand Ave., Hackettstown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan 14 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan 10 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Oct '16 someone 3
Holdiay Bundles are here Oct '16 geni 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC