Drunken man gives officer supermarket discount card as ID, cops say
A drunken man outside a pub handed over a cigarette and discount card when a responding officer requested his identification, police said. An officer just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday was flagged down by a person in the parking lot of Bea McNally's Irish Pub, 109 Grand Ave., Hackettstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC