Driver went into opposite lane in crash involving 5, cops say

Monday Feb 20 Read more: NJ.com

Police say an 83-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and collided with a pickup truck along Brass Castle Road in Washington Township , Warren County. Elmer Kollar, of Washington, just before 6:30 p.m. was southbound with his wife in a BMW when for anknown reason he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a GMC pickup truck driven by Robert Fuller, 47, of Oxford.

