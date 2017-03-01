Driver went into opposite lane in crash involving 5, cops say

Police say an 83-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and collided with a pickup truck along Brass Castle Road in Washington Township , Warren County. Elmer Kollar, of Washington, just before 6:30 p.m. was southbound with his wife in a BMW when for anknown reason he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a GMC pickup truck driven by Robert Fuller, 47, of Oxford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.