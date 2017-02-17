Centenary's world premiere 'The Surrogate' asks what makes a family today
Susan Barrett, Caitlin Duffy, and Katrina Ferguson , and Diana Cherkas and Clark Scott Carmichael star in "The Surrogate," a world premiere play at centenary Stage Company in Hackettstown With the definition of the American family constantly evolving, "The Surrogate" -- a new play by Patricia Cotter making its world premiere at Centenary Stage Company Feb. 17 -- looks at the families we're born with, the families we choose and what makes a family today. And it's really funny, Cotter promises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Feb 13
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC