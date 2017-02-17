Centenary's world premiere 'The Surrogate' asks what makes a family today

Susan Barrett, Caitlin Duffy, and Katrina Ferguson , and Diana Cherkas and Clark Scott Carmichael star in "The Surrogate," a world premiere play at centenary Stage Company in Hackettstown With the definition of the American family constantly evolving, "The Surrogate" -- a new play by Patricia Cotter making its world premiere at Centenary Stage Company Feb. 17 -- looks at the families we're born with, the families we choose and what makes a family today. And it's really funny, Cotter promises.

