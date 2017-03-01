Carida claims Region 3 title for Tigers

Carida claims Region 3 title for Tigers

Sunday Feb 26

Hackettstown junior Alex Carida captured his first region title by winning the 138-pound championship at the Region 3 Tournament on Saturday at West Orange High School. Carida, who placed third at 132 in the Region 1 Tournament last year, claimed his title and became the Tigers' 14th region champion by beating Hanover Park's Sean Conley, 5-1, in the final.

