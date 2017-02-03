Budd Lake motorist charged with DWI

Erratic driving and driving too slowly led to the arrest of a Budd lake woman on charges including drunken driving, police said. At 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle he observed driving under the posted speed limit and failing to maintain its lane and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Gajjar -- detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and observed that Gajjar appeared to be impaired, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.