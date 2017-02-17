a Thousand Cranes' is poignant story
Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series returns to the Little Theater on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., to present "A Thousand Cranes." Written by Kathryn Schultz Miller, "A Thousand Cranes" is based on the book by Eleanor Coerr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Feb 13
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC