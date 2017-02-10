6-10 inches still predicted during Th...

6-10 inches still predicted during Thursday storm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Just a day after temperatures reached the 50s the county is in line for six to 10 inches of snow starting just after midnight. "We're leaving it at that for right now, but there is a little potential that some localized areas could see eight to 12 inches," said Sam DeAlba, a meteorologist with the Hackettstown-based WeatherWorks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan 14 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Oct '16 someone 3
Holdiay Bundles are here Oct '16 geni 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,332 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC