6-10 inches still predicted during Thursday storm
Just a day after temperatures reached the 50s the county is in line for six to 10 inches of snow starting just after midnight. "We're leaving it at that for right now, but there is a little potential that some localized areas could see eight to 12 inches," said Sam DeAlba, a meteorologist with the Hackettstown-based WeatherWorks.
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
