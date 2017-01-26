Young Performers Workshop signups open at Centenary
Celebrating over 20 years of musical theater training for young thespians, the Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop spring session registration is now open to new and returning applicants. This 15-week intensive program has been designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate and advanced performers interested in working in the theater.
