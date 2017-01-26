Willow Grove K-Kids Labeled As Distinguished
The Willow Grove Grammar School K-Kids in Hackettstown has been designated as a "Distinguished Club" for the 2015-2016 year - the only "Distinguished" K-Kids in the New Jersey District! Under the tutelage of School Nurse/Faculty Advisor Robin Gibbon, the club performed a plethora of projects such as the Food Collection for the troops overseas; second Annual Veterans Day Tribute honoring 16 veterans who are related to students; made cards and wrote letters which were distributed to the veterans; sent more than 100 holiday cards to troops overseas and more than 50 holiday cards to veterans at the VA hospital in Lyons; made Valentine Day Cards and sent them to veterans at the VA hospital ; collected 802 pairs of shoes for the "Soles For Souls" project which were sent to impoverished Appalachian Mountain Communities; organized a "Fly Your American Flag Everyday" campaign; and marched in the ... (more)
