Washington Township man charged with cocaine possession

Asleep behind the wheel of his car led to the arrest of a Washington Township man on charges including cocaine possession, police said. Tevin Fuller, 22, was charged with third-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, careless driving and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.

