Two charged with pot possession

17 hrs ago

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man from Great Meadows and one from Pennsylvania on charges including marijuana possession, police said. Madison Kimball, 24, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and maintenance of lamps.

Hackettstown, NJ

