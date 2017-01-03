Truck crashes into Allamuchy General Store
The driver of the truck, who had just turned off County Route 517 on to Old Hackettstown Road, was headed downhill when he veered on to a resident's property and tore a path through a thicket of trees before plowing into the side of the store and coming to a stop. The owner of the store -- located at the corner of Johnsonburg and Old Hackettstown roads -- was seen milling about outside shortly afterward and appeared physically unharmed though badly shaken.
