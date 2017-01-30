Traffic stop leads to drunken driving arrest

Brian Reynolds, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, maintenance of lamps and possession of an open alcohol container. At 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle for a moving violation and while speaking with the driver - identified as Reynolds - detected the odor of alcohol coming from the car, police said.

