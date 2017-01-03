Sweet Plaintain closes THAW fest

Bridging the gap between generations and musical genres, Sweet Plantain fuses the western classical traditions in which they were trained with the hip-hop, jazz improv, and Latin rhythms on which they were raised. Their unique repertoire and live shows educate and entertain.

