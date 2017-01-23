Sticky situation: N.J. driver uses tape to avoid arrest
A Hackettstown woman found herself in a sticky situation when she decided to use black tape to change letters on her license plate to avid arrest, police said. Charged during a traffic stop was Mariuca Johnson, 29, of Hackettstown and her passenger, Michael E. Pelliccio, 30, of Jersey City.
