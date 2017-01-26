Soil Conservation District Sets Annual Tree Seedling & Wildflower Sale

Warren County Soil Conservation District plans to hold its Annual Tree Seedling and Wildflower Sale, offering bare root tree seedlings and wildflower seed mixes at reasonable prices. Orders are being accepted through March 3 and will be available for pickup at the District office in Hackettstown on April 27, 28, and 29. Call 908-852-2579 or visit warrencountyscd.com for a brochure and order form.

