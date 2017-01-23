'Satchmo' tribute heats up Centenary
Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival continues with a tribute to "Satchmo" as performed by one of New York City's most versatile musicians, Eddie Allen, in 3hree for Louis: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong, on Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Lackland Performing Arts Center, 715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown. Allen brings three trumpeters and an all-star ensemble to pay tribute to the legacy and music of jazz great and American icon, Louis Armstrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC