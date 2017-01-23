'Satchmo' tribute heats up Centenary

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival continues with a tribute to "Satchmo" as performed by one of New York City's most versatile musicians, Eddie Allen, in 3hree for Louis: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong, on Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Lackland Performing Arts Center, 715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown. Allen brings three trumpeters and an all-star ensemble to pay tribute to the legacy and music of jazz great and American icon, Louis Armstrong.

