Phillipsburg man charged with DWI
Falling asleep behind the wheel of his parked car led to the arrest of a Phillipsburg man on charges including drunken driving, police said. James Lewis, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to exhibit insurance document and refusal to submit a breath sample.
