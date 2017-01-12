Painter tells Del Val students about ...

Painter tells Del Val students about his career as an artist

John Schmidtberger, who churns out 60 to 80 paintings a year, came to Delaware Valley High School on Monday morning to talk to students and faculty about his career and development as an artist. It was the first in the lunchtime visiting artist series, which the Art Department expects to host monthly in Room C-107 at lunchtime.

