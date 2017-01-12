Painter tells Del Val students about his career as an artist
John Schmidtberger, who churns out 60 to 80 paintings a year, came to Delaware Valley High School on Monday morning to talk to students and faculty about his career and development as an artist. It was the first in the lunchtime visiting artist series, which the Art Department expects to host monthly in Room C-107 at lunchtime.
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
