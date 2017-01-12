Newton woman charged with pot possession

Erica Murphy, 18, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and failure to observe a stop sign. At 1:32 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Washington Street stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Murphy -- the officer detected the odor of raw marijuana, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.