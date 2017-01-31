N.J. man was drunk behind wheel in school zone, cops say
Hackettstown police at 10:50 p.m. Saturday stopped driver Joseph Pinadella along Grand Avenue for an alleged traffic violation. An officer approached the vehicle and while talking with Pinadella determined he was intoxicated, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC