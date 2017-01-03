Man had 49 packets of heroin when served with warrant, cops say
Hackettstown police say they found 49 wax packets of heroin when officers arrived at a home to serve a 20-year-old with a warrant. Ian Rossi, of 55 Main St., at 8:10 p.m. Sunday was served with the criminal municipal court warrant.
