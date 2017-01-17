Man, 21, charged in assault at Hacket...

Man, 21, charged in assault at Hackettstown Senior Housing complex

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A 21-year-old man is accused of brutally attacking another and stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry from an apartment in the Hackettstown Senior Housing complex. The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when Wolter Andreithchuk of Union, NJ and Dillan Metz, 20, of Randolph traveled to an apartment in the 600 block of Willow Grove Street with the victim to visit a resident.

