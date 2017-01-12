Male sought in burglary falls on his ...

Male sought in burglary falls on his rear outside Hackettstown

Thursday

Police in Mount Olive Township, Morris County, asked Thursday for the public's help in tracking down a person of interest in a burglary of a township construction business and theft of vehicle. Police release surveillance images said to show the male sought in connection with the incident Monday on Goldmine Road in the township, outside Hackettstown .

