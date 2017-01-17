Long Valley woman charged with pot possession
Samantha Vonaulock, 18, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and maintenance of lamps. At 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 182 stopped a vehicle be observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Vonaulock -- the officer detected the odor of raw marijuana, police said.
