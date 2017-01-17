Long Valley woman charged with pot po...

Long Valley woman charged with pot possession

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Samantha Vonaulock, 18, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and maintenance of lamps. At 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 182 stopped a vehicle be observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Vonaulock -- the officer detected the odor of raw marijuana, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan 14 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan 10 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan 7 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Oct '16 someone 3
Holdiay Bundles are here Oct '16 geni 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC