January's biggest snowfall no big deal
As snowfall totals go, it wasn't much -- but the inch or two that fell across the region Tuesday was the most for any day in January. Reported totals for Tuesday ranged from an inch in Hackettstown to 2.4 inches in Wantage and 2.5 inches in Vernon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC