Hospice volunteer training slated for March
Trained Hospice professionals will teach the various sessions on these topics including Patient Care, Cancer Concepts, Pain Control and Nutritional Concerns, Family System, Aging, Listening and Communication Skills, Spirituality, Ethics, Death, Dying and Bereavement. Upon completion of the course, participants are Certified Hospice Volunteers and have the option of working in their communities and establishing their own schedules.
