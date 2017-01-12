High country music at Lackland Center
With careers that include several appearances on “Prairie Home Companion” and innumerable concerts from Birmingham's City Stages to Black Mountain Music Festival and the Songwriters Showcase at the IBMA World of Bluegrass in Louisville, Kentucky, and more, the popular duo bring the sounds of bluegrass, country, traditional folk and contemporary singer-songwriters to the stage in performances that have received critical acclaim. About Dave Haney, who once graced the cover of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, the Boston Globe wrote, “[Haney] has gorgeous high leads and rich, resonant harmonies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Township Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan 14
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan 10
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC