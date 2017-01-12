High country music at Lackland Center

With careers that include several appearances on “Prairie Home Companion” and innumerable concerts from Birmingham's City Stages to Black Mountain Music Festival and the Songwriters Showcase at the IBMA World of Bluegrass in Louisville, Kentucky, and more, the popular duo bring the sounds of bluegrass, country, traditional folk and contemporary singer-songwriters to the stage in performances that have received critical acclaim. About Dave Haney, who once graced the cover of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, the Boston Globe wrote, “[Haney] has gorgeous high leads and rich, resonant harmonies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Township Journal.