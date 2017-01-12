Heroin overdose blamed for crash at b...

Heroin overdose blamed for crash at busy Hackettstown junction

A heroin overdose caused a driver to pass out behind the wheel and crash Tuesday afternoon in a major junction in Hackettstown , according to town police . Traci Kennedy, 28, of Washington Township in Morris County, allegedly passed lost consciousness before driving her 2016 Honda into a light pole just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 46 and Route 182 .

