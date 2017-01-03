Hamburg woman accused of throwing rock through church window
A Hamburg woman was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a rock through the stained-glass window of a church, Sparta police said. On Dec. 24, police were dispatched to the Institute For Spiritual Development Church at 15 Sparta Avenue where patrols discovered the broken stained-glass window.
